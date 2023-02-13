Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. is not happy with Philadelphia Eagles fans

Even after a loss, Eagles fans won't go quietly.

After the Eagles lost 38-35 on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, you would think the city of Philadelphia would have a calm night. Unfortunately, for one Houston Rockets rookie, that wasn't the case.

"Y'all folks lost," Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. said on his Instagram story late Sunday as he was trying to get some rest. "Man, I'm tryna sleep, man I got (Joel) Embiid tomorrow and y'all up beating drums!"

The Rockets were in Philadelphia ahead of Monday's game against their old friend James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Man, I’m tryna sleep. Man, I got Embiid tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/1sEa5dLMrl — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 13, 2023

Unfortunately for the rook, it didn't get any easier. Smith posted a second video on his Instagram story of Eagles fans fighting each other in the street right below his hotel room as he failed to get some rest. Several other Rockets players including Darius Days posted similar videos of the fans following the Super Bowl.

The good news for Smith and the Rockets is that the team brought back center Boban Majanović on Monday after the 7-footer was waived during the NBA trade deadline last week.

Marjanović was waived to make room for guards John Wall and Danny Green, who were both bought out of their contracts on Sunday so they could sign with other teams.