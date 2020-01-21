HOUSTON — Chris Paul scored 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to get a 112-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Paul scored 27 of his 28 points in the first half.

Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break.

James Harden shot 1 of 17 from 3-point range for the Rockets and finished with 29 points.

Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against his former team.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Harden passes 20,000 points, Rockets beat Wolves 139-109

RELATED: Rockets hold off Hawks, Harden posts another triple-double

RELATED: Harden nets 44 in triple-double, Rockets beat 76ers 118-108