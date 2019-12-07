HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets' blockbuster trade for Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook Thursday night garnered reaction from fans and athletes alike.

In the trade to the Thunder, the Rockets are sending point guard Chris Paul, a pair of future first round draft picks and pick swaps.

RELATED: Rockets trade Chris Paul to Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook

Houston Texans J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins were quick to welcome Westbrook to Houston.

Watt also noted Paul's generosity during Hurricane Harvey.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon's response could be applied to just about every trade made in the NBA this offseason.

Other NBA players sounded off, too, including former Rocket Patrick Beverley.

What are your thoughts on the trade? Let us know on the KHOU 11 Facebook page.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Reports: Charming Charlie files for second bankruptcy, plans to close all stores

18-month-old boy at center of Amber Alert is dead, family and police sources say

Tropical Storm Barry track: Interactive map and expected rainfall