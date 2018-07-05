HOUSTON -- The Houston Rockets came one step closer to advancing to the Western Conference Finals Sunday with a 100-87 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 4.

The Rockets took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a chance to close it out at home at the Toyota Center Tuesday night.

MORE HEADLINES

Chris Paul curse, be gone: Rockets on verge of Western Conference finals

Chris Paul's brother ejected, un-ejected in bizarre sequence during Jazz-Rockets Game 4

Rockets' Chris Paul on prior 3-1 series lead: '(Expletive) went bad real quick'

COLUMN: Rockets crush Utah's Cinderella dreams on march toward showdown with Warriors

Here is just some of the reaction from social media to the Rockets Game 4 win.

Time to finish this.

Let’s finish it in H-town! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Dw0G7CEZ7y — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

What a way to celebrate.

On his 33rd birthday, Chris Paul puts up 27 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST to help the @HoustonRockets head home with a 3-1 series lead! #Rockets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Rykh2f9DSg — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2018

Chris Paul (27p/12r/6a) and his mother walk out with a 3-1 series lead on his 33rd Birthday! #NBAPostgame #Rockets pic.twitter.com/PChHfu7xZQ — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2018

No, no, no.

Clint Capela owned the paint at the end of Game 4.



He is the only player in the last 20 seasons with 5 blocks in the final 3 minutes of a game (regular season or playoffs). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2018

Light 'em up!

Another #Rockets victory which means the RED lights are shining bright on The @PostOakUptown. They will be lit up each time the squad gets the win!#RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/7JK3Q2BXYV — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

Chief Acevedo getting closer to winning his wager.

And the @HoustonRockets win and go up on @utahjazz 3 games to 1. @chiefmike let me know where you want me to mail a brand new uniform cap, you are one loss away from needing it. Maybe we can get @TilmanJFertitta to autograph it for you. #RunAsOne🚀 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 7, 2018

More from Red Nation:

Shout out to my birthday twin @CP3 and the @HoustonRockets for getting me a playoff win on my birthday!!! #RunAsOne — jake stamps (@JakeStamps) May 7, 2018

You really think #Jazz had a chance against the #Rockets ? Come on now sit down and be humble to how far they come . A lot people had #Thunder pick over the #Jazz. — Wake_Up_Call (@Bi66er_N_Texas) May 7, 2018

© 2018 KHOU