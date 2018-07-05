HOUSTON -- The Houston Rockets came one step closer to advancing to the Western Conference Finals Sunday with a 100-87 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 4.

The Rockets took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a chance to close it out at home at the Toyota Center Tuesday night.

MORE HEADLINES

Chris Paul curse, be gone: Rockets on verge of Western Conference finals

Chris Paul's brother ejected, un-ejected in bizarre sequence during Jazz-Rockets Game 4

Rockets' Chris Paul on prior 3-1 series lead: '(Expletive) went bad real quick'

COLUMN: Rockets crush Utah's Cinderella dreams on march toward showdown with Warriors

Here is just some of the reaction from social media to the Rockets Game 4 win.

Time to finish this.

What a way to celebrate.

No, no, no.

Light 'em up!

Chief Acevedo getting closer to winning his wager.

More from Red Nation:

© 2018 KHOU