HOUSTON — A veteran NBA referee whom James Harden once called "rude and arrogant" will -- you guessed it -- officiate Tuesday night's Western Conference semifinal Game 2 between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

Scott Foster first raised the public ire of Harden and Chris Paul in February when the Rockets faced the Los Angeles Lakers, when the pair fouled out in what ended in a loss for Houston.

At the time Harden was critical of Foster, saying that he has a personal issue with Harden and that players can't talk to Foster throughout the course of a game.

He also said that he didn't think Foster should be able to officiate Rockets' games any more.

Harden was fined $25,000 for his outspoken criticism.

Tipoff for Tuesday's game is at 9:30 p.m. CST on TNT. The Warriors lead the Rockets 1-0 in the series.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM