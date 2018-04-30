HOUSTON -- It's silly to look at the first game of a playoff series and draw many big conclusions from it. The NBA playoffs is all about feeling out your opponent and making adjustments over the long haul. Look no further than the first round of these playoffs, when Paul George and Oklahoma City came out firing at home and controlled Game 1 against the Utah Jazz from start to finish, only to get dominated in the next three games and eventually lose to the Jazz in six.

And yet, after this weekend's opening volleys in the Western Conference semifinals, it's hard to come to any conclusion other than this: That we are heading toward a Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors Western Conference finals, which is the series we've been expecting in the West all season.

There was plenty of concern going in that the streaking New Orleans Pelicans could give the Warriors -- an injury-dampened team that hasn't nearly displayed this season the greatness we've come to expect from them the past three years -- a run for their money. But in game one on Saturday, the Warriors romped, 123-101, with Kevin Durantand Klay Thompson scoring 26 and 27 points, respectively, and Draymond Greenproducing a triple-double that had him once again looking like the glue that's held this Warriors dynasty together. You may think that Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and crew could certainly still make a series of it. But then I'll remind you what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game about two-time MVP Steph Curry's return from injury for game two: "He's going to play, barring a setback in the next couple of days."

