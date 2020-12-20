Rockets waive Gerald Green

From the time he originally signed with the Rockets on Dec. 28, 2017 through the end of the 2018-19 season, Green had the most 3-pointers made (255) of any reserve in the NBA.

“Gerald is a truly exceptional human being that is beloved by our organization, the City of Houston and Rockets fans all over the world,” said Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone. “He has given us so much on the court during his time with the Rockets, but we’re even more proud of the impact he’s had in the community. When Houston was hit its hardest by Hurricane Harvey, Gerald did whatever he could to help those in need. Gerald is all heart and he will forever be a part of the Rockets family.”