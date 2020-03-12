Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall, 1st-round pick

The Houston Rockets sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future first-round pick.

Westbrook was an All-Star in his only season with the Rockets. He was also selected to the All-NBA team for the 10th time in his career after averaging more than 27 points to go along with nearly 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

Wall didn't play in the 2019-20 season due to injury. In his career, he averages 19 points and 9.2 assists per game. He's been in the league since he was the first overall pick in 2010 and has made five All-Star games.

Wall had foot surgery and an Achilles’ injury that kept him out of basketball for nearly two years. He's reportedly fully healed and looks as explosive as he did before the injuries.

Wall hasn't played in a long time. Just yesterday Kevin Durant said Wall looked 'amazing' when they were together on the court playing during the offseason. (Video: NBA) pic.twitter.com/AAALz2MDZK — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) December 3, 2020

During Wall's only season at Kentucky, he played alongside recently signed Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins. The team was ousted in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament that year.

According to reports, Washington's general manager Tommy Sheppard and Houston's general manager Rafael Stone made the deal on Wednesday afternoon in a matter of hours.

The two GM's -- Washington's Tommy Sheppard and Houston's Rafael Stone -- hadn't talked in weeks on the deal, but connected this afternoon and had a deal done within a few hours, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qmuPclNoU5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Wall is the only player in the league to average at least 20 points and 10 assists per game over the last six seasons. He, Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson are the only players in NBA history to average at least 19 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds per game in their careers.