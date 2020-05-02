HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are parting ways with center Clint Capela and acquired forwards Robert Covington and Jordan Bell as part of a four-team mega-deal.

The Rockets sent Capela and Nene to the Atlanta Hawks and guard Gerald Green and a first-round draft pick to the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Rockets received Covington and Bell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 2024 second-round draft pick from the Golden State Warriors as part of the deal.

In the deal, the Rockets get a wing defender in Covington, but now must fill a void at center with Capela’s departure. Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey could make another deal before the NBA trade deadline or try to find someone on the buyout market.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon say the Rockets may not be searching for another starting center and plan on playing “small ball” with P.J. Tucker at center.

The four-team trade involving 12 players is said to be the largest trade in the NBA since 2000 when the New York Knicks sent Patrick Ewing to Seattle, according to ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks.

Marks says after the deal the Rockets go from a tax team to $5.8 million below the threshold.

Capela had sent his entire career with the Rockets after they drafted him the 25th overall selection in 2014. According to ESPN, Rockets were 10-1 in games Capela missed this season.

