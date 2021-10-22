x
Rockets

Wood helps Houston Rockets rout OKC Thunder 124-91 in home opener

Oklahoma City had few answers for Christian Wood, who went 13 for 19 from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Houston Rockets center Christian Wood, center, has his shot blocked by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) as guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON —


Christian Wood had 31 points and 14 rebounds and Houston beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-91 on Friday night in the Rockets’ home opener. 

Oklahoma City had few answers for Wood, who went 13 for 19 from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. 

Fourth in Most Improved Player voting last season, he also blocked four shots and had a steal. 

Kevin Porter Jr. had 18 points and nine assists, and Eric Gordon scored 22 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala led Oklahoma City with 13 points apiece.

