Wood helps Houston Rockets rout OKC Thunder 124-91 in home opener

HOUSTON —



Christian Wood had 31 points and 14 rebounds and Houston beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-91 on Friday night in the Rockets’ home opener.

Oklahoma City had few answers for Wood, who went 13 for 19 from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line.

Fourth in Most Improved Player voting last season, he also blocked four shots and had a steal.