HOUSTON -- If you've been wanting some new Rockets gear, Wednesday may be the day to make your purchase.

The Rockets official team store is promoting the following special today:

"Today's Rockets Online & In-Arena Team Shop Special: ➡️ 50% OFF all Headwear and Apparel (Excluding Jerseys). http://bit.ly/2H35JhZ"

Of course the promotion didn't come without some criticism, with some "fans" saying the Clutch City shirts should be free or say Choke City instead.

Others are striking while the iron is hot.

On Memorial Day, the Rockets were up by 14 in the second quarter in Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors when they started missing from 3-point range. They shot themselves all the way from prime position to advance to the NBA Finals to the end of a solid season.

The Rockets led the NBA by making an average of 15.3 3-pointers on their way to a franchise-record 65 wins in their second year in coach Mike D'Antoni's high-octane offense. They made it to the conference finals for the first time since 2015, but were unable to overcome their worst shooting game of the postseason.

Houston made just 7 of 44 attempts in Game 7 on Monday night. Trevor Ariza was 0 for 9. Harden missed his last 11 tries in a 2-for-13 night, and Gordon connected on just 2 of 12 attempts.

"The first half, just our energy defensively was different. That created more opportunities for the 3 and they went in," Harden said. "As a result of that, we got a double-digit lead going into halftime. Those same opportunities were there in the second half, we just didn't make them. They made tough shots. That's it pretty much."

It was a bitter end to a sweet year for Houston.

