HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Rockets added Southern California's De'Anthony Melton with the 46th pick in the NBA draft following a season where he was ruled ineligible because of an extra benefits scandal.

Houston added a second player on Thursday night when they received Purdue forward Vincent Edwards in a trade with Utah after the Jazz selected the senior with the 52nd pick.

Melton, a 6-foot-3 guard had to sit out last season after an investigation by the FBI alleged that a friend of Melton's family accepted $5,000 to influence Melton to sign with a certain agent and financial adviser when he reached the NBA.

Melton and Edwards will join a team led by James Harden and Chris Paul, which won a franchise-record 65 regular season games but was eliminated by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

