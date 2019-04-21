The Houston Rockets took a 3-0 lead in their first-round series against the Utah Jazz with a 104-101 win in Salt Lake City.

Houston secured the win despite a subpar shooting performance from MVP James Harden, who went just 3-of-20 from the floor.

Harden was able to put up a team high 22 points with 14 of those coming from the free throw line. He also had 10 assists and six steals.

All five Rockets starters were in double figures. Chris Paul had 18 points. Clint Capeal added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker chipped in 12 points apiece.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 34 points in the loss. Mitchell also struggled from the field and logged a lot of his points from the foul line. He shot 9-of-27 from the field and hit 12 of 17 free throws.

The Rockets’ win gives them a commanding 3-0 lead with a chance to close the series out Monday night. They would face the winner of the Clippers-Warriors series in the Western Conference Semifinals.

