Scottsdale (Arizona) police on Monday confirmed they are investigating an incident involving Houston Rockets star James Harden this past weekend at a downtown Scottsdale nightclub.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Scottsdale police spokesman Officer Kevin Watts said.

It was "far too early in the investigation" to confirm what Harden's involvement in the incident was, Watts said.

Harden was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2017-18 season earlier this summer. Prior to joining the NBA, he starred at Arizona State University.

According to a report by TMZ, an unidentified woman said she was at The Mint nightclub in Scottsdale when a member of Harden's entourage got into a fight.

The woman said she was recording the scuffle when Harden walked up and grabbed her wrist and phone before throwing her phone onto a roof so she couldn't sell the video footage, TMZ reported. The report includes what appears to be a cellphone video showing Harden and others.

The woman told TMZ a member of Harden's group offered her $200 for the phone and that Harden later handed her an additional $300 to cover the cost.

Scottsdale police could not immediately confirm those details, saying a report was not yet available.

The woman was treated for a wrist injury at an area hospital, TMZ said.

Requests for comment from the Houston Rockets were not immediately returned.

Scottsdale police said the investigation is continuing.

