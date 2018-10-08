HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets have signed rookie free agent and former University of Houston standout Rob Gray.

Gray played for the Rockets during the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

After transferring from Howard College, Gray played three seasons with the UH Cougars, averaging 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals. He finished his collegiate career as the American Athlete Conference’s all-time leading scorer with 1,710 points.

Gray posted a career-high 39 points against San Diego State in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. He had a 23-point performance and a career-best 10 rebounds in the second round for UH against Michigan.

