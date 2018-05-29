There are cold spells, and then there's what happened to the Houston Rockets during Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

If you thought to yourself, "man, it seems like it's been a while since the Rockets made a 3-pointer," you were absolutely right. The Rockets missed an NBA playoff record 27 consecutive 3-pointers from the second quarter to the fourth quarter. They didn't make a single 3 in the third quarter.

After missing TWENTY SEVEN consecutive threes, the Rockets have hit from deep! pic.twitter.com/2e9JmiTXlv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 29, 2018

As the Warriors completely turned the game around, Houston stuck with its gameplan, launching 3-pointer after 3-pointer that clanked off the iron. Twitter, the kind souls that they are, couldn't contain themselves.

It was remarkable to watch, but you have to feel for the Rockets. They won 65 games and made it to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals by living by the 3-pointer. Unfortunately for Houston, they died by it on Monday.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved