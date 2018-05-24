HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have a chance to take their first lead in the Western Conference finals with a victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

To do that they'll need their superstars to step up again, with the pressure on James Harden and Chris Paul to deliver after their big performances in Game 3 spurred Houston to the road victory that tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

"We're back to even," coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We know what we have to do and see if we can do it against a great team."

After two blowout losses in this series, including an embarrassing 41-point rout in Game 3, the Rockets know they don't have any time to celebrate Tuesday's win. It was a victory that snapped Golden State's NBA-record 16-game home playoff winning streak.

"We have to get down to normal sea level real quick, because we've got a lot of work left," D'Antoni said. "We know it's not going to be easy, but also they know now it's not going to be easy. We're looking forward to it ... with the right type of fear and the right type of excitement."

It's a huge opportunity for Harden and Paul, who've both had their fair share of playoff disappointments in the past, but combined to score 57 points Tuesday's 95-92 win that put the top-seeded Rockets back in the driver's seat in this series.

The 33-year-old Paul is a conference finals rookie after failing to get out of the second round in his previous nine playoff trips. Though he's never reached this level in the postseason before, his 13 years of NBA experience have proven invaluable as the Rockets try to knock off the defending champions and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning consecutive titles in 1994-95.

