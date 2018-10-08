HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets announced their full 2018-19 schedule Friday that features 28 nationally televised games.

Preseason begins Oct. 2 when the Rockets face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. They will once again host the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association on Oct. 9.

Houston opens the regular season Oct. 17 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Rockets will play four of their first six regular-season games at Toyota Center.

Houston is set to play a season-high five-straight road games from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10.

Highlights of the schedule include several key matchups at home such as Nov. 15 against the Golden State Warriors, Dec. 13 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and a Christmas Day tilt with the Oklahoma City Thunder.Houston will again face the Lakers at home on Jan. 19 and the Warriors at home March 13.

The Rockets close out the regular season April 9 on the road against Oklahoma City.

For the full schedule, tap/click here.

