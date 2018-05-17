P.J. Tucker has waited his whole career for this. The 33-year-old forward never played on a team that made the playoffs until last year, and this is the first time he has still had games to play in mid-May. Tucker could have re-signed with the Toronto Raptors last summer, but took less money to join the Houston Rockets. Seven months ago, before the regular season even started, Tucker told me he was sold on this situation for a simple reason.

"Winners," Tucker said in October. "They win, man. I wanted to be on a team with veterans that knew how to play, that knew how to win. Coach [Mike] D'Antoni's reputation [speaks for itself]. Guys I've known that played for him loved him. The front office is great. It was a great fit from the beginning."

As optimistic as he was, even Tucker might not have predicted that the Rockets would win 65 games and earn the top seed in the Western Conference, giving them home-court advantage over the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals. He (and fellow free-agent addition Luc Richard Mbah a Moute) immediately changed the Rockets' identity, providing what Tucker called a "different edge" as well as the obvious defensive versatility. In February, he replaced Ryan Anderson as a full-time starter. Houston finished the regular season sixth in defensive rating, trying to perfect a switch-heavy style of defense that it would need against the defending champions.

Tap here to continue reading on CBSSports.com.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved