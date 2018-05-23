SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School seniors have been invited by the Houston Rockets to attend Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Santa Fe ISD said Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta invited the graduating seniors to attend the game at the Toyota Center at no cost.

District officials said due to the number of tickets provided, the opportunity is only open to graduating seniors. They said the game will give them "an evening to gather with friends who have reached the milestone of graduating together."

Food and transportation will be provided for the students attending.

