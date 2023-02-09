Houston Rockets trade: Eric Gordon to Clippers, John Wall back to Houston

Guard John Wall strongly criticized the Rockets organization on the "Run Your Race" podcast back in January.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have sent guard Eric Gordon out west in a three-team deal involving Memphis and the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. And according to NBA.com, Gordon will head to Los Angeles, while Houston will get multiple draft picks as well as Danny Green and John Wall from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis gets Luke Kennard from the Clippers in the deal.

Don't expect Wall to suit up for Houston after the trade. The team is expected to waive him.

You may remember back in January, Wall strongly criticized the Rockets during an appearance on the "Run Your Race" podcast. Wall unleashed on the entire Rockets organization and some of the young players still on the team.

"This s--- y'all getting away with over here, you go to any other team, you'll be out of the f------ league," Wall said back then. "You wouldn't play. I tried explaining that to them because they think it's sweet."

Wall was drafted first overall in the 2010 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards.

In December 2020, Wall was sent to Houston as part of the Russell Westbrook trade with the Wizards. He eventually played in 40 games during the 2020-21 season before Wall and the Rockets mutually agreed to a buyout.

As for Gordon, he's going back to the team that drafted him in 2008. He spent three seasons there and five in New Orleans before signing as a free agent with Houston in 2016.

In the 665 games he's played, Gordon averaged 16.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds.