James Harden is the top Western Conference player for the second month in a row.

Harden was named KIA NBA Western Conference Player of the Month in January, when he averaged 43.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, more than two steals and a block.

His run has been historic. No other player to put on a Rockets uniform has won the conference player of the month award more than Harden, who just tallied his seventh.

Harden’s January numbers make him the fourth player with at least 600 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in a single month, according to ESPN. He totaled 610 points, 122 rebounds, and 106 assists in January.

Those numbers put Harden in company with the likes of Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

Dating back to 1972-73, Michael Jordan (March of 1987) was the only other player to have scored 600-plus points in a single month. Harden joined Chamberlain (November of 1961) as the only players to have scored at least 600 points in a single month while playing fewer than 15 games.

Harden has scored 30-plus points in each of the past 24 games, which is the fourth-longest streak in NBA history. Chamberlain holds the top three streaks of 65, 31, and 25 games. Harden has also led the Rockets and their opponent in scoring in each of those 24 games, which is the second-longest streak in NBA history, according to ESPN. Chamberlain had a 40-game streak.

Harden is averaging 36.3 points, 8.1 assists, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.09 steals, which puts him on pace to become the first player to average at least 35 points a game and 8 assists in a single season.

Jordan (1988-89) is the only player to have averaged at least 30.0 ppg, 8.0 apg, 5.0 rpg and 2.00 spg in a single season. Dating back to 1964-65, Jordan (37.1 ppg in 1986-97) is the only player to have averaged at least 36.0 ppg in a single season.

Harden was recently voted as an NBA All-Star Game starter for the third straight year. He’s been named an All-Star in each of his seven seasons as a Rocket.

Harden is coming off an MVP season after leading the Rockets to a franchise-record 65 wins.

