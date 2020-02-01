HOUSTON — Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month for December, the league announced Thursday.

It is Harden’s ninth-career Player of the Month honor. He has won four of the past six monthly awards.

In December, the Rockets went 10-5 as Harden averaged 37.3 points, 6.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks. He shot 48.1 percent from the floor, 42.5 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the foul line.

Harden scored 144 more points than any other player in the NBA last month. He scored at least 34 points in 9 of the 14 games he played in December, including more than 50 points three times. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only NBA players to score at least 54 points in consecutive road games in NBA history with 55 points in Cleveland Dec. 11 and 54 points in Orlando Dec. 13. He also hit 10 3-pointers in both games, tying the franchise record.

Harden finished 2019 as the NBA’s leading scorer with 19,578 points since Jan. 1, 2010. Harden needs 112 points to become the 45th player with at least 20,000 career points in league history.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter