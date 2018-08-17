HOUSTON - Houston Rockets star James Harden kicks off “JH-Town Weekend” Friday with events set to raise money for his foundation.

Events include an. 8 p.m. Friday comedy show at Arena Theatre, followed by a 5:30 p.m. Saturday celebrity softball game at University of Houston’s Schroeder Park and a 3 p.m. Sunday basketball charity game at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Area.

NBA stars John Wall, DeMar DeRozan and others are expected to attend.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to 3 The Harden Way Inc. Foundation which provides scholarships and internships for students. More information can be found here.

© 2018 KHOU