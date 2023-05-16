Rockets land fourth pick in NBA draft, Spurs will pick first

Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

CHICAGO — The NBA lottery balls didn't quite bounce in the Houston Rockets favor Tuesday night. Houston will get the fourth pick in the NBA draft, but their I-10 rival, the San Antonio Spurs, will pick first, with the right to select Victor Wembanyama next month.

Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3, 19-year-old phenom from France who is wrapping up his third professional season there and has been the consensus top pick for months. He has the height of a center, the shooting touch of a wing and the passing ability of a point guard.

The lottery involves 14 ping-pong balls going into a machine, and the first four balls that come out will be matched to predetermined combinations assigned to each team.

Players picked at No. 4 overall in NBA Draft?

