Rockets land fourth pick in NBA draft, Spurs will pick first

CHICAGO — The NBA lottery balls didn't quite bounce in the Houston Rockets favor Tuesday night. Houston will get the fourth pick in the NBA draft, but their I-10 rival, the San Antonio Spurs, will pick first, with the right to select Victor Wembanyama next month.
Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3, 19-year-old phenom from France who is wrapping up his third professional season there and has been the consensus top pick for months. He has the height of a center, the shooting touch of a wing and the passing ability of a point guard.
The lottery involves 14 ping-pong balls going into a machine, and the first four balls that come out will be matched to predetermined combinations assigned to each team.
Detroit, Houston and San Antonio all had the best chance of winning the top pick in the lottery, at 14% apiece.