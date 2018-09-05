The Rockets are advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

They’ll face the Golden State Warriors at home for Game 1 on Monday.

Fans are still pumped up a day after Houston closed the door on the Utah Jazz.

“Way to go, Chris Paul. Way to go. Way to go,” said Vista Nelson.

“You can’t just make that many shots in a row. Then the one (Chris Paul) shot up against the backboard. I’m like, he’s too hot right now,” said Shiloh McFadden.

Photos: Rockets advance to Western Conference Finals with 112-102 win vs. Jazz

Photos: Rockets advance to Western Conference Finals with 112-102 win vs. Jazz Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) in the second half in game five of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 29 Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) in the second half in game five of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 29

However, the rest of the country isn’t too hot about Houston’s odds.

Vegas is already favoring the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN.com.

Houstonians say the Rockets will just have to keep earning respect in the next round of the playoffs.

“No, they earned the respect this year. You can’t take that away from them. They are playing amazing and I’m not even a Rockets fan,” McFadden said.

Tickets for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Photos: Rockets fans flock to Toyota Center for Game 5 vs. Jazz

Photos: Rockets fans flock to Toyota Center for Game 5 vs. Jazz Houston Rockets fans arrived early to the Toyota Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz on May 8, 2018. 01 / 45 Houston Rockets fans arrived early to the Toyota Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz on May 8, 2018. 01 / 45

