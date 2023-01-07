Rockets agree to four-year, $80 million deal with G Dillon Brooks, according to reports

Brooks, 27, is Houston's second free-agent signing of the offseason.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets agreed to a four-year deal with guard Dillon Brooks, according to multiple reports.

Brooks played his first six seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to reports, the agreed-upon deal is for $80 million.

Brooks is Houston's second free-agent signing after the team agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with Fred VanVleet, who spent his first seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

VanVleet — who famously uses the phrase “bet on yourself” to describe his career trajectory from undrafted player to NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors — will make about $525,000 per game over the next three seasons.

With the fourth pick in last month's NBA draft, the Rockets selected guard Amen Thompson from Overtime Elite. At No. 20, the Rockets ended the slide for Cam Whitmore, the 18-year-old forward who dealt with a thumb injury in his only season at Villanova.

Add last year's No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. and Turkey's Alperen Sengun, who was 18 when he was the 16th choice in 2021, and the Rockets have a bevy of players 21 or younger as they try to escape the abyss of a three-season stretch in which they averaged 59 losses.