HOUSTON – Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is apparently tired of Steph Curry’s three-point celebrations.

After Paul buried a deep three-pointer over the Golden State Warriors’ two-time MVP midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s Western Conference finals Game 5, he mimicked Curry’s shoulder shimmy behind his back as the two players ran down the floor. The Rockets led by three at that point, but Paul won the night right then when it came to the troll game.

"It was well deserved," Curry said following Houston's 98-94 Game 5 win to take a 3-2 lead. "It was a tough shot. If you can shimmy on somebody else you gotta be alright getting shimmied on. So I'll keep shimmying, and maybe he will too."

The only thing that would have made it better? If Paul pointed at the Toyota Center floor and shouted “This is my (expletive) house,” like Curry did when the Warriors won Game 3 at Oracle Arena.

Lest anyone forgot, Curry rediscovered his shimmy earlier this series in Game 3 during one of his patented third quarter eruptions. He buried a three-pointer in James Harden's face, then ran down the court for his moment.

"This is my f***in' house" + shimmy from Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/f9rSD2wHqp — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 21, 2018

