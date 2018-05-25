HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets are one win away from making it to the NBA Finals.

The team took a 3-2 lead in the series in a thrilling Game 5 victory against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

However, can they pull it off on the road in Oakland?

Any Rockets fan predicts this is the year they once again become champions. As history shows, they’ve made it to the Western Conference Finals before.

At the moment, it will take the Rockets one more victory to advance to the NBA Finals.

Since coming to Houston, the Rockets have made the playoffs 31 times. They’re 86-54 at home but 50-92 on the road.

It’s been a roller coaster of trips to the playoffs for the team and fans. The last time the Rockets didn’t make the playoffs was in 2012. Since then, they’ve made it every year.

The Rockets lost in the first round in 2013 and 2014 to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trailblazers, respectively.

The Rockets are 0-2 in the postseason against the Warriors, losing in the Conference Finals in 2015 and in the first round in 2016.

Last year, they lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Boston Celtics may clinch their spot in the NBA Finals Friday night by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Rockets have gone up against the Celtics twice in the Finals in 1981 and 1986. The Rockets lost both of those series 4-2.

The Cavs could still win, forcing a Game 7 against Boston.

The Rockets have never faced the Cavs in an NBA Finals matchup.

According to the NBA, teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 best-of-seven series go on to win the series almost 83 percent of the time.

A team that led 3-2 wins the series 85 percent of the time.

