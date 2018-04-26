HOUSTON – The Rockets are in it to win it. Wednesday night's win against the Minnesota Timberwolves pushed the Rockets into the next round of playoffs.

Diehard fans will admit the citywide hype for the Rockets isn't there just yet.

Taqueria Laredo on Washington Avenue knows a little something about fandom. Their tacos are so good, people will gladly stand in line for a turn at the counter.

Owner Freddy Soto is born and raised in Houston and loves every single sports team. He tries not to play favorites, but knows some of his customers do.

And one day after the Rockets beat the Timberwolves in game 5 of the first round of playoffs, "more Astros than Rockets today," noticed Soto. "The city’s not hyped yet! The city’s not hyped yet."

On Twitter, Houstonians weighed in on what might be holding people back.

Some think tickets to a Rockets playoff game are too expensive.

Other say they're used to the Rockets making it to the playoffs, maybe Houstonians are waiting for the team to make it closer to the championship. Others think Houston is too busy, or the connection to Rockets players isn't there.

As the #Rockets advance in the #NBAPlayofffs, fans try to figure out why citywide hype isn't there YET! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/DNB4bKjuhs — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) April 26, 2018

The Houston Rockets are trying to build momentum. The team's owner, Tilman Fertitta, is using his the lights on his new hotel to celebrate Rockets wins. After winning games, the lights on The Post Oak Hotel turn red.

And Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says this: "The Astros will always have a very fond place. I mean, they brought the city together right after Hurricane Harvey, you literally, you cannot top that. But now, we have to keep that spirit going, and the Rockets, it’s their turn, they’re stepping up, and we love them just as much as we love the Astros or any of our teams!"

