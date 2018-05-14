HOUSTON – Monday night is Game 1 of the Western Conference fFnals and the Houston Rockets will be taking on the Golden State Warriors.

Tip off is at 8, but the Rockets want you downtown a lot earlier than that.

The Rockets Lift-Off Party will get going outside Toyota Center at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open right at 6, two hours before game time.

And once you're inside, it's happy hour. That means $5 beers, $2 sodas, popcorn and hotdogs at every concession stand through 7:30 pm.

Traffic might be an issue, there will be two key road closures to consider: LaBranch at Dallas and Polk at Crawford.

The Rockets are ready but they're counting on fans to get them off to a good start. There are still tickets available, but they won't be cheap. $169 for upper level and around $300 for lower level.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking Rockets fans all across Houston to wear red Monday to show their support for the Rockets.

