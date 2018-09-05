HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul is an ultra-intense competitor, often the most passionate player on the court.

But even for his Houston Rockets teammates, what they saw from him Tuesday night was on another level.

Paul scored a playoff career-high 41 points with eight 3-pointers to finally reach the conference finals, helping the Rockets eliminate the Utah Jazz 112-102 in Game 5.

"He said you get out of the way ... I'm going to put us on my back," James Harden said. "You could see it in his eyes. He had that look in his eyes. If he has that look in his eyes ... he's a problem."

The Rockets will meet Golden State after the Warriors closed out their series against the New Orleans Pelicans later Tuesday night. Top-seeded Houston will host the series opener Monday night.

Photos: Rockets advance to Western Conference Finals with 112-102 win vs. Jazz

Photos: Rockets advance to Western Conference Finals with 112-102 win vs. Jazz Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) in the second half in game five of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 29 Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) in the second half in game five of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 29

It will be Houston's second trip to the Western Conference finals in four years and the first ever for Paul. The point guard has been panned for failing to get past the second round in his nine previous trips to the postseason.

"He's been under a lot of unfair scrutiny throughout the playoffs and tonight he showed that he wanted it," Utah star rookie Donovan Mitchell, who is close with Paul, said. "He does it every night, but taking over the way he did was very impressive."

Paul, a nine-time All-Star in his first season with Houston after an offseason trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, also had 10 assists and seven rebounds. His previous career-best in the playoffs was 35 points, which he accomplished three times

The 33-year-old scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, answering everything the Jazz tried to do in order to close out the game and series.

Photos: Rockets fans flock to Toyota Center for Game 5 vs. Jazz

Photos: Rockets fans flock to Toyota Center for Game 5 vs. Jazz Houston Rockets fans arrived early to the Toyota Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz on May 8, 2018. 01 / 45 Houston Rockets fans arrived early to the Toyota Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz on May 8, 2018. 01 / 45

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.