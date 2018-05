The Houston Rockets are holding viewing parties Sunday for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Brick House Tavern in Humble and Karbach Brewing in Houston.

Join us at our viewing party for Game 4 TONIGHT featuring @budweiserusa specials, appearances by @OfficialRPD, and more! For details on locations please visit: https://t.co/dMHbiWvGRo #RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZjXpT3wBiU — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 6, 2018

Rockets Power Dancers will make appearances. Fans can enjoy trivia, games, Budweiser specials and compete for a chance to win Rockets prizes.

The parties start at 6:30 p.m.

The Rockets look to take a 3-1 series lead against Utah after throttling the Jazz Friday night.

Brick House Tavern

Karbach Brewing

