While much of this summer's NBA free agency madness has come to an end, there was still one big deal out there waiting to be signed: restricted free agent Clint Capela. On Friday, Capela reportedly agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Houston has reached an agreement with Clint Capela on a 5-year, $90m extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2018

There wasn't really a question as to whether Capela would return to the Rockets -- it was simply a matter of how much money he would get. The 6-foot-10, 24-year-old has developed into a crucial part of Houston's success on both ends of the court, posing as a lob threat on offense while providing shot-blocking and the ability to effectively switch onto perimeter players defensively.

