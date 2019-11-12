HOUSTON — Lizzo is known for her hit songs, but the Houstonian has now made a name for herself getting down to the beat at basketball games.

After her dancing at a recent Lakers game went viral, the Houston-bred singer/songwriter now has more avenues to pursue.

The Houston Rockets' tweeted an open invitation for her to join the team's dancers in Houston, and she apparently accepted!

"@Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invitation to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time!" the official account tweeted.

@OfficialCCD is the Twitter account for the Clutch City Dancers, who entertain guests at Toyota Center during Rockets games.

About an hour after the Rockets' tweet, Lizzo responded with: "I’ll be there w/ bells on my booty."

The Rockets' account then said, "Let us know when."

We're expecting a MAJOR announcement soon, so stay posted on this developing story.

