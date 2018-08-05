HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are one victory away from advancing to the West Conference Finals. Will James Harden and company close out the Utah Jazz Tuesday night?

The Rockets host the Jazz in what could be the decisive Game 5 at the Toyota Center with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Following of the big social moments leading up to and during Game 5 here:

Don't forget the party starts early leading up to the big game.

Don’t miss the @budweiserUSA Lift-Off Party TOMORROW with Vernon Maxwell before Game 5!



🎶 Headlining: @Space_Rockers & Rockets Entertainers



📍 @ToyotaCenter (LaBranch St. Entrance)

🎟 https://t.co/Veb3QtDKFP

⏰ 4:30PM Party Starts

🚪 5:30PM Doors Open

🏀 7:00PM Tip-Off pic.twitter.com/WrfgoMCcyu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

Ready for tomorrow's Game 5? WE NEED YOU LOUD, H-TOWN!



Happy Hour at ALL concession stands, ends at tip-off at 7:00PM! 🎉



🍺 $5 BEERS

🥤 $2 SODAS

🍿 $2 POPCORN

🌭 $2 HOT DOGS



🎟 >> https://t.co/Veb3QtVm4p pic.twitter.com/lFgrjSv96e — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

That's some pretty nice swag!

All fans in attendance for Game 5 will receive a H-Town #Rockets 2018 Playoff Tee courtesy of @adidasHoops!



Limited Tickets Still Available for Game 5 ➡️ https://t.co/Veb3QtVm4p pic.twitter.com/DIortJfdaw — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

