The top-seeded Houston Rockets look to even their Western Conference Finals series with the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 at Oracle Arena.
Photos: Rockets look to even series with Warriors in Game 4
Follow along for live updates leading up to and during Game 4:
FOURTH QUARTER
1:43 left - Kevin Durant makes both free throws to cut into Houston's lead. Rockets still up 94-91.
2:27 left - Eric Gordon hits a 3! Rockets lead 94-89.
3:18 left - Steph Curry cuts into Houston's lead with a score. Rockets still up 91-88.
3:30 left - Eric Gordon makes both free throws. Houston leads 91-86.
4:11 left - James Harden's layup keeps the Rockets ahead, 89-86.
5:22 left - Trevor Ariza makes both of his free throws and helps the Rockets take back the lead, 87-86.
5:42 left - Kevin Durant hits both free throws, Warriors regain the lead 86-85.
6:03 left - Trevor Ariza with a 3! Rockets take the lead 85-84.
7:17 left - CP3 answers with a 3! Rockets within 2, still trail 84-82.
7:43 left - Kevin Durant scores, extends Warriors' lead to 84-79.
9:15 left - Chris Paul scores. Rockets trail 82-77.
9:59 left - Clint Capela scores! Rockets still trail 82-74.
10:22 left - CP3 getting the Rockets back in it! Houston still trails 82-72.
10:45 left - Shaun Livingston's dunk extends Golden State's lead 82-70.
THIRD QUARTER
38 seconds left - Kevin Durant scores to give Golden State an 80-70 lead at the end of the third qaurter.
1:08 left - Another Steph Curry 3. Warriors up 78-70.
1:41 left - Gerald Green hits a 3, Rockets still trail 75-70.
2:39 left - James Harden hits a 3! Rockets still trail 73-67.
2:55 left - Kevin Durant scores now. Warriors up 73-65.
3:30 left - A Klay Thompson 3 extends the Warriors' lead 71-65.
4:07 left - Another Steph Curry 3. Warriors up 68-65.
4:30 left - Chris Paul for 3! He puts the Rockets within 1, 66-65.
5:21 left - Steph Curry hits back-to-back 3s to help the Warriors regain the lead, 63-62.
6:40 left - James Harden scores, but Jordan Bell answers with a dunk. Rockets still up 62-57.
7:32 left - Eric Gordon makes both free throws. Rockets up 59-55.
8 minutes left - Warriors keep it close with a score from Kevin Durant. Rockets still up 58-55.
8:24 left - CP3 scores to extend Houston's lead to 5. Rockets up 58-53.
9:16 left - Draymond Green makes both free throws and cuts into Houston's lead, 56-53.
9:34 left - Clint Capela with a hook shot extends the Rockets's lead 56-51.
11:13 left - Steph Curry hits a 3 to cut into Houston's lead, 54-49.
SECOND QUARTER
40 seconds left - Kevin Durant makes free throws to cut into the Rockets' lead, but Houston goes into halftime up 53-46.
1:21 left - A James Harden dunk extends the Rockets' lead 50-43.
1:43 left - CP3 again and James Harden with the assist! Rockets up 48-43.
2:22 left - Chris Paul answers with a 3 for the lead! Rockets up 44-43.
2:38 left - Klay Thompson hits another 3, Warriors up 44-41.
3:06 left - Chris paul makes 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 41.
3:53 left - Klay Thompson hits a 3 to extend Golden State's lead 41-37. Rockets call a timeout.
4:11 left - Clint Capela makes 1 of 2 free throws to put the Rockets within 1. Warrios lead 38-37.
6:06 left - JAMES HARDEN dunk! Rockets trail by 3, 36-33.
7:21 left - James Harden is cutting into Golden State's lead. Rockets still trail 34-28.
11:43 left - Eric Gordon is carrying the Rockets. He cuts into the Warriors' lead, 28-21.
FIRST QUARTER
1:28 left - Eric Gordon with the dunk and the foul! He makes the free throw. Rockets trail 24-15.
1:56 left - James Harden turns the ball over. Kevin Durant capitalizes with a score and a foul. Warriors lead 24-14.
2:48 left - Draymond Green answers with a dunk. Golden State pushes its lead to 21-10.
3:10 left - Harden 3! Houston still trails 19-10.
4:59 left - The first Rockets 3-pointer of the night comes from Trevor Ariza. Rockets trail 14-7.
5:58 left - James Harden gets the Rockets on the board first with back-to-back shots. Houston trails 12-4.
7:07 left - The Rockets get off to an especially slow start. The Warriors lead the Rockets 12-0 before Houston calls its first timeout.
--
8 p.m. - Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is providing Santa Fe High School seniors with free tickets to Game. 5.
7:42 p.m. - The Rockets are ready to take the floor.
7:23 p.m. - The Rockets plan to honor the Santa Fe High School shooting victims at home during Game 5 at the Toyota Center, according to KHOU 11 Sports reporter Jason Bristol.
6:37 p.m. - Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon is sitting courtside for Game 4.
6:14 p.m. - The Rockets have entered the building!