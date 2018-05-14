HOUSTON -- The showdown starts tonight!

The top-seeded Houston Rockets are set to host the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at the Toyota Center Monday night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 8 p.m. The Lift-Off Party is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC: Road closures announced for Rockets Western Conference Finals games at Toyota Center

Follow us below for all the latest updates!

Don't forget to wear red!

The party starts early Monday

ICYMI...Check out the Astros repping the Rockets.

Where do you think the series will be after two games at the Toyota Center?

POLL: After 2 games in Houston, where will this series be? #RunAsOne #Rockets #WesternConferenceFinals — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 14, 2018

