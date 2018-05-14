The showdown starts tonight!

The top-seeded Houston Rockets are set to host the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at the Toyota Center Monday night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 8 p.m. The Lift-Off Party is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC: Road closures announced for Rockets Western Conference Finals games at Toyota Center

1ST QUARTER

47 seconds left - Kevin Durant scores to put the Warriors within 1 of the Rockets, 30-29 at the end of the first quarter.

1:53 left - Hometown boy Gerald Green makes a 3 to extend the Rockets' lead 30-25.

5:14 left - Clint Capela with the dunk! He extends the Rockets' lead to 21-12.

🔥 EG 3

🚀 Harden 3

💪 Capela dunk

➡️ Timeout Warriors #Rockets 21 l Warriors 12 pic.twitter.com/E3199bHq04 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 15, 2018

10:53 left - Draymond Green picks up a technical foul after an elbow to Harden. Harden makes the free throw, extending the Rockets' lead to 6-0.

11:44 left - James Harden gets the Rockets on the board first with a 3-pointer.

8 p.m. - Rockets fans arrived early and ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

#KHOU11 Most of the ticket holders are in their seats before Game 1 of #Rockets vs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/ZhYWJLvQKZ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) May 15, 2018

7:43 p.m. - The Rockets take the floor!

6:24 p.m. - Players have arrived, including Gerald Green, who is -- once again -- representing his hometown.

6:15 p.m. - Rockets Power Dancers and Launch Crew are getting fans pumped up for the game outside of the Toyota Center.

6 p.m. - Doors have opened at the Toyota Center.

Doors are officially open at @ToyotaCenter!



⬇️ Get loud H-Town! 🤘 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bhv9OK9w7k — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 14, 2018

2 p.m. - Houston Police are ready for Game 1! Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised HPD officers with Rockets caps to show their pride for the Western Conference Finals.

POLL: After 2 games in Houston, where will this series be? #RunAsOne #Rockets #WesternConferenceFinals — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 14, 2018

