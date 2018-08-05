HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are one victory away from advancing to the West Conference Finals. Will James Harden and company close out the Utah Jazz Tuesday night?

The Rockets host the Jazz in what could be the decisive Game 5 at the Toyota Center with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Following of the big social moments leading up to and during Game 5 here:

Rockets fans arrived early for the team's Lift-Off Party outside of the Toyota Center.

2ND QUARTER

PJ Tucker is getting it done for the Rockets!

5 straight points for Tuck 🔥



🚀 41 l 🎷 34 pic.twitter.com/3BUaPNeJNp — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 9, 2018

1ST QUARTER

The Rockets lead the Jazz 21-16 at the end of the first quarter.

🚫 The block party continues 🚫 pic.twitter.com/3WD2KXB9gG — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 9, 2018

Tuesday is not just Game 5...

Watch as our Melissa Correa and Stephanie Whitfield had some fun reenacting James Harden hyping up Clint Capela in Game 4.

Chief Acevedo is showing off his Photoshop skills this morning.

Happy Wednesday @ChiefMikeBrown. Hoping for one more @HoustonRockets win vs. @utahjazz. Have to admit the 🚀 cap looks great on you. Cheers. #RunAsOne🚀 pic.twitter.com/N69WPoUYu5 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 8, 2018

Don't forget the party starts early leading up to the big game.

Don’t miss the @budweiserUSA Lift-Off Party TOMORROW with Vernon Maxwell before Game 5!



🎶 Headlining: @Space_Rockers & Rockets Entertainers



📍 @ToyotaCenter (LaBranch St. Entrance)

🎟 https://t.co/Veb3QtDKFP

⏰ 4:30PM Party Starts

🚪 5:30PM Doors Open

🏀 7:00PM Tip-Off pic.twitter.com/WrfgoMCcyu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

Ready for tomorrow's Game 5? WE NEED YOU LOUD, H-TOWN!



Happy Hour at ALL concession stands, ends at tip-off at 7:00PM! 🎉



🍺 $5 BEERS

🥤 $2 SODAS

🍿 $2 POPCORN

🌭 $2 HOT DOGS



🎟 >> https://t.co/Veb3QtVm4p pic.twitter.com/lFgrjSv96e — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

That's some pretty nice swag!

All fans in attendance for Game 5 will receive a H-Town #Rockets 2018 Playoff Tee courtesy of @adidasHoops!



Limited Tickets Still Available for Game 5 ➡️ https://t.co/Veb3QtVm4p pic.twitter.com/DIortJfdaw — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

