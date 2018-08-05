HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are one victory away from advancing to the West Conference Finals. Will James Harden and company close out the Utah Jazz Tuesday night?
The Rockets host the Jazz in what could be the decisive Game 5 at the Toyota Center with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
Following of the big social moments leading up to and during Game 5 here:
Rockets fans arrived early for the team's Lift-Off Party outside of the Toyota Center.
2ND QUARTER
PJ Tucker is getting it done for the Rockets!
1ST QUARTER
The Rockets lead the Jazz 21-16 at the end of the first quarter.
--
Photos: Rockets fans flock to Toyota Center for Game 5 vs. Jazz
Photos: Rockets fans flock to Toyota Center for Game 5 vs. Jazz
Tuesday is not just Game 5...
Watch as our Melissa Correa and Stephanie Whitfield had some fun reenacting James Harden hyping up Clint Capela in Game 4.
Chief Acevedo is showing off his Photoshop skills this morning.
Don't forget the party starts early leading up to the big game.
That's some pretty nice swag!
RELATED HEADLINES:
Social media reaction to Rockets taking 3-1 series lead over Jazz
Chris Paul curse, be gone: Rockets on verge of Western Conference finals
Chris Paul's brother ejected, un-ejected in bizarre sequence during Jazz-Rockets Game 4
Rockets' Chris Paul on prior 3-1 series lead: '(Expletive) went bad real quick'
COLUMN: Rockets crush Utah's Cinderella dreams on march toward showdown with Warriors
Photos: Rockets fans gather at Toyota Center for Game 2
Photos: Rockets fans gather at Toyota Center for Game 2
Photos: Houston Rockets Power Dancers & Launch Crew