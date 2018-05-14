The top-seeded Houston Rockets fell to the Golden State Warriors 119-106 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at the Toyota Center Monday night.

4TH QUARTER

12 seconds left - More made free throws for the Warriors. They close out Game 1 with a 119-106 win.

On to Game 2... pic.twitter.com/Cx5xX4HVn1 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 15, 2018

32 seconds left - Golden State keeps capitalizing on free throw chances: first two from Kevin Durant and four from Draymond Green. Warriors lead 117-104.

1:50 left - Another driving layup from Curry extends the Warriors' lead to 112-100.

2:51 left - Stephen Curry responds, putting the Warriors up 108-98.

3:09 left - Trevor Ariza's driving layup helps the Rockets, though they still trail 106-98.

3:55 left - Klay Thompson hits a 3 and puts the Warriors up 10, 106-96.

4:42 left - James Harden scores, Rockets still trail 103-96.

6:04 left - James Harden scores to cut the Warriors' lead. Rockets down 102-93.

7:00 left - Clint Capela dunk! Rockets still behind Warriors 100-91.

7:29 left - Chris Paul makes both free throws. Rockets trail 100-89.

7:58 left - Kevin Durant answers with his own 3. Rockets still trail 99-87.

8:14 left - James Harden with the 3! Rockets trail 96-87.

10:44 left - Eric Gordon scores again! Rockets trail 89-85.

11:44 left - Eric Gordon opens up the 4th quarter with a 3! Rockets trail 87-83.

EG with a quick 3 to start the fourth. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v3cw5OSo7t — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 15, 2018

3RD QUARTER

40 seconds left - Kevin Durant makes both free throws. Warriors lead 87-80 at the end of the third quarter.

54 seconds left - Gerald Green's 3-pointer puts the Rockets within 5! They still trail 85-80.

1:25 left - Chris Paul makes 1 of 3 free throws. Rockets still behind 85-77.

1:48 left - Eric Gordon answers to put the Rockets within 10, still trailing the Warriors 85-75.

2:23 left - Kevin Durant scores to extend the Warriors' lead 85-72.

4:02 left - Stephen Curry answers with a score and extends the Warriors' lead 81-72.

4:12 left - James Harden dunk! Rockets still trail 79-72.

5:24 left - Andre Iguodala's driving dunk forces a Rockets timeout. Warriors lead 78-70.

7:36 left - Chris Paul keeps Houston alive with layup, 71-68.

8:10 left - It's back and forth between these two. Two jumpers from Harden puts the Rockets within 3 of the Warriors, 69-66.

9:24 left - Clint Capela with the dunk and the assist from James Harden! Rockets still trail, 65-62.

11:50 left - Andre Inguodala opens up the third quarter with a dunk to put the Warriors up 58-56.

2ND QUARTER

11 seconds left - Nick Young makes a 3 to tie the game at 56 going into halftime.

26 seconds left - A 3 and two dunks from James Harden puts the Rockets up 56-53.

1:51 left - Clint Capela with the dunk! He ties the game at 49!

5:12 left - James Harden makes one of two free throws. Rocket still trail 47-42.

5:29 left - Steph Curry caps off a 6-0 run for the Warriors, putting them up 47-41 on the Rockets.

7:36 left - Trevor Ariza's 3-pointer ties the game at 41.

#ATHREEZA!



Got a good one going with 6:56 remaining in the first-half.



Warriors 43 l #Rockets 41 pic.twitter.com/f5Vxmk8Dme — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 15, 2018

This is a heavyweight fight. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 15, 2018

8:20 left - After trading 3's, Chris Paul's 3 ties the game at 38.

10:32 left - Shaun Livingston's jumper ties the game at 33.

11:08 left - Chris Paul makes a 3 to extend Houston's lead to 33-30.

1ST QUARTER

47 seconds left - Kevin Durant scores to put the Warriors within 1 of the Rockets, 30-29 at the end of the first quarter.

1:53 left - Hometown boy Gerald Green makes a 3 to extend the Rockets' lead 30-25.

5:14 left - Clint Capela with the dunk! He extends the Rockets' lead to 21-12.

🔥 EG 3

🚀 Harden 3

💪 Capela dunk

➡️ Timeout Warriors #Rockets 21 l Warriors 12 pic.twitter.com/E3199bHq04 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 15, 2018

10:53 left - Draymond Green picks up a technical foul after an elbow to Harden. Harden makes the free throw, extending the Rockets' lead to 6-0.

11:44 left - James Harden gets the Rockets on the board first with a 3-pointer.

8 p.m. - Rockets fans arrived early and ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

#KHOU11 Most of the ticket holders are in their seats before Game 1 of #Rockets vs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/ZhYWJLvQKZ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) May 15, 2018

7:43 p.m. - The Rockets take the floor!

6:24 p.m. - Players have arrived, including Gerald Green, who is -- once again -- representing his hometown.

6:15 p.m. - Rockets Power Dancers and Launch Crew are getting fans pumped up for the game outside of the Toyota Center.

6 p.m. - Doors have opened at the Toyota Center.

Doors are officially open at @ToyotaCenter!



⬇️ Get loud H-Town! 🤘 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bhv9OK9w7k — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 14, 2018

2 p.m. - Houston Police are ready for Game 1! Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised HPD officers with Rockets caps to show their pride for the Western Conference Finals.

MORE: Academy donates caps so Houston police can support The Rockets

Don't forget to wear red!

The party starts early Monday

ICYMI...Check out the Astros repping the Rockets.

Where do you think the series will be after two games at the Toyota Center?

Doors are officially open at @ToyotaCenter!



⬇️ Get loud H-Town! 🤘 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bhv9OK9w7k — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 14, 2018

POLL: After 2 games in Houston, where will this series be? #RunAsOne #Rockets #WesternConferenceFinals — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 14, 2018

