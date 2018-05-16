The top-seeded Houston Rockets hope to even the series with the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets lost their home-court advantage when they dropped Game 1 on Monday night, 119-106.

Photos: Rockets beat Warriors 127-105, even Western Conference Finals series at 1

Photos: Rockets look to even Western Conference Finals series vs. Warriors in Game 2 Chris Paul drives against Stephen Curry in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 01 / 21 Chris Paul drives against Stephen Curry in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 01 / 21

Follow along with all of the big updates leading up to and during Game 2 here:

4TH QUARTER

ROCKETS WIN! Houston takes a 127-105 Game 2 victory over Golden State to even the series at 1.

3:07 left: Luc Mbah a Moute keeps the scoring going for Houston. Rockets up 121-93.

5:33 left: Trevor Ariza dunk! Houston up 117-91.

6:06 left: Kevin Durant scores, but Eric Gordon answers with a 3. Rockets up 114-91.

6:39 left: James Harden for 3! Rockets up 111-89.

7:09 left: James Harden scores followed by a PJ Tucker 3-pointer! Houston still up

7:54 left: Golden State is clawing back at the Rockets' lead, but Eric Gordon scores to extend the lead 103-89.

9:30 left: Chris Paul gets Houston to 100 points with a score. Rockets lead 100-86.

10:05 left: Scores by Steph Curry and Shaun Livingston cut the Rockets' lead 98-86.

10:45 left: Eric Gordon answers with a 3 for Houston. Rockets up 98-82.

11:00 left: Steph Curry opens up scoring in the 4th quarter with a 3-pointer. Houston still up 95-82.

3RD QUARTER

36 seconds left: Chris Paul and Eric Gordon help Houston preserve a 95-79 lead going into the final quarter.

2:05 left: Kevin Durant answers with a score. Houston still up 89-74.

2:20 left: Eric Gordon scores and draws the foul. he sinks the free throw. Rockets up 89-72.

2:46 left: Eric Gordon misses, but Clint Capela tips it in to further Houston's lead 86-70, forcing Golden State to call a timeout.

5:14 left: Chris Paul scores, Houston up 82-66.

5:45 left: Another dish and score from Chris Paul to PJ Tucker keeps the Rockets' lead 80-66.

6:22 left: A Chris Paul 3 extends Houston's lead to 78-64.

8:35 left: Kevin Durant answers with a 3-pointer. Houston still up 74-62.

8:46 left: Chris Paul and James Harden making plays for Houston! Rockets up 74-59.

9:33 left: Kevin Durant's drives to the basket and dunks. Houston still up 69-56.

9:49 left: Another PJ Tucker 3! Houston up 69-54.

PJ starting the second-half 💪! pic.twitter.com/H0tT4ihF2T — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 17, 2018

10:26 left: Kevin Durant opens up the second half with a score, but James Harden answers with a bucket of his own. Rockets up 66-52.

2ND QUARTER

This sums up the first half pretty well.

#KHOU11 Kevin Durant has 18 pts but no other #Warriors player is in double figures while four #Rockets are in double figures through one half. Houston up 64-50 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) May 17, 2018

26 seconds left: Andre Iguodala dunks to end scoring in the 2nd quarter. Rockets still lead 64-50.

59 seconds left: Another dunk! This time Trevor Ariza helps Houston keep the lead 64-45.

1:28 left: PJ Tucker dunk! Houston up 62-45

🗣 CHRIS PAUL TO PJ pic.twitter.com/tfCsAbuUSJ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 17, 2018

2:28 left: Eric Gordon's driving layup gives him 13 points and a 60-42 Rockets lead.

3:11 left: A Trevor Ariza dunk extends that Houston lead, 58-42.

4:22 left: An Eric Gordon 3 puts Houston up 14 points, leading 54-40.

6:10 left: Another PJ Tucker 3! Rockets up 46-35.

6:31 left: Klay Thompson scores, but PJ Tucker answers with a 3! Rockets up 43-35.

7:09 left: Trevor Ariza scores to extend the Rockets' lead 40-32.

7:27 left: Shaun Livingston's dunk puts the Warriors within 6. Houston still leads 38-32.

8:34 left: PJ Tucker gets the steal and James Harden hits a 3-pointer! Rockets lead 38-26.

9:14 left: Chris Paul and Clint Capela score for Houston to keep the lead. Rockets 34-26.

11:42 left: PJ Tucker opens up the 2nd quarter with a 3-pointer to extend Houston's lead, 29-21.

1ST QUARTER

29 seconds left: A couple of scores by Steph Curry cut the Rockets' lead. Rockets are still on top 26-21 at the end of the first quarter.

1st Quarter ✔️



Rockets 26 l Warriors 21 pic.twitter.com/3kfI2N6sPu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 17, 2018

45 seconds left: A Gerald Green drunk extends the Rockets' lead 26-18!

2:40 left: Eric Gordon caps off a 7-0 run with 2 made free throws. Rockets are up 23-18 on the Warriors.

4:43 left: An Eric Gordon 3-pointer ties the game at 16!

5:46 left: The Warriors claw back to take the lead 14-13 after Kevin Durant scores.

7:48 left: A James Harden 3-pointer gives the Rockets an 11-10 advantage.

8:47 left: After Kevin Durant makes a pair of free throws, James Harden answers with a score to tie the game at 8.

10:53 left: Klay Thompson scores first for the Warriors, but Trevor Ariza gets the steal and the foul off of Kevin Durant. He makes both free throws followed by another score to put the Rockets up 4-2.

--

Spotted: Lil Wayne sitting courtside at the Toyota Center. He took the "First Shot" for charity.

Lil Wayne missed his #Rockets "First Shot" tonight but..."It was awesome, something I've never done before. I've never shot a shot on a NBA court" pic.twitter.com/CnMPZoOaTO — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 17, 2018

Former Rocket and TNT analyst Kenny Smith gives his take on the Rockets' chances after a loss in Game 1.

Rockets guard James Harden is one of three finalists for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.

Rockets center Clint Capela is nominated for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. Reigning Sixth man of the Year Eric Gordon is also up for the same award this year.

#Rockets C Clint Capela is a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award. Eric Gordon a finalist for 6th Man of the Year. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 17, 2018

The Rockets are in the building!

Johnson Space Center employees are showing their Rockets spirit ahead of Game 2!

Employees wore their @HoustonRockets red today to support their hometown team in the Western Conference Finals! pic.twitter.com/KlyVOxm4RC — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) May 16, 2018

If you're heading to the game or will be in the vicinity of Toyota Center Wednesday night, be mindful of road closures and alternate routes.

Road closures around @ToyotaCenter will be implemented due to the Western Conference Finals.



🚧 Road closures & alternate routes ⤵️https://t.co/WRY3JOCNgo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 16, 2018

SWEET!!!

MORE: Shop get fans pumped, sugared up with James Harden donuts

Don't want to head to Oakland down 0-2.

HUGE game tonight for the @HoustonRockets ! Must win situation. We do not want to head back to Oakland down 0-2. So here's the question: do you think the #Rockets will bounce back with a big game 2 "W"? #khou11 #RunAsOne — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) May 16, 2018

Lil Tunechi will get things started Wednesday night!

Tonight’s First Shot For Charity will be taken by @LilTunechi! 🏀🎶 pic.twitter.com/VlPMaKo5kg — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 16, 2018

Don't forget to show up early!

GAME 2 IS TONIGHT! WE NEED YOU EARLY, H-TOWN!



Happy Hour at ALL concession stands, 6:00PM to 7:30PM!🎉



🍺 $5 BEERS

🥤 $2 SODAS

🍿 $2 POPCORN

🌭 $2 HOT DOGS



🎟 >> https://t.co/oa7ad2nlOe pic.twitter.com/v6dBG9QqTO — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 16, 2018

A little swag to get Rockets fans in the mindset.

All fans in attendance for Game 2 will receive an HOU #Rockets 2018 Playoff Tee courtesy of @LandrysInc!



🎟 » https://t.co/oa7ad2nlOe pic.twitter.com/xJQhYcpVTn — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 16, 2018

One of the best performances from Monday night.

RELATED HEADLINES

Steph Curry on Rockets' isolation strategy: 'I'm going to make some plays'

Rockets fall to Warriors: Top moments from Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

D'Antoni jokes Harden has to score 55 to beat Warriors in Game 2

Academy donates caps so Houston police can support the Rockets

Rockets fan on a mission to get Red Nation excited with viral video

© 2018 KHOU