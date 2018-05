After splitting the first two games of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz at the Toyota center, the Rockets dominated the Jazz in Game 3 with a 113-92 victory.

James Harden and Eric Gordon led the way for Houston with 25 points apiece.

Houston led by 30 points at halftime.

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell struggled throughout the night, shooting just 4-of-16 from the field for 10 points.

The Rockets take a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 Sunday.

