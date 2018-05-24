HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors 98-95 Thursday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to take a 3-2 series lead.

Photos: Photos: Rockets beat Warriors 98-94 in Game 5; take 3-2 series lead

Photos: Rockets beat Warriors 98-94 in Game 5; take 3-2 series lead Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter in game five of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 33 Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter in game five of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 33

Photos: Rockets honor Santa Fe shooting victims before Game 5 vs. Warriors Houston Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta speaks as part of a tribute to honor the victims of the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School prior to Game Five of the Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2018. (Bob Levey/Getty Images) 01 / 14 Houston Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta speaks as part of a tribute to honor the victims of the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School prior to Game Five of the Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2018. (Bob Levey/Getty Images) 01 / 14

FOURTH QUARTER

2 seconds left - A lot of drama came down to made free throws by the Rockets. They secured the 98-94 win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Ariza made 1/2 FT. Rockets up 96-94 and the Warriors are inbounding with 6.7sec remaining. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

1:15 left - A Draymond Green 3 puts Golden State within 1, 95-94.

1:21 left - Eric Gordon 3! Rockets up 95-91.

1:42 left - Draymond Green scores. Warriors still trail 92-91.

3:09 left - Klay Thompson hits all three of his free throws. Warriors within 2, 92-89.

4:06 left - After several back-and-forth shots, CP3 scores to extend Houston's lead, 92-86. Golden State calls a timeout.

5:54 left - James Harden DUNK! Houston up 88-82.

6:34 left - James Harden hits his free throws. Houston still leads 86-82.

6:57 left - Houston's hitting its free throws. Rockets lead Golden State 84-80.

8:08 left - Klay Thompson's 3 puts the Warriors within 1, 81-80.

9:38 left - After Steph Curry scores, Chris Paul hits another 3. Rockets up 81-77.

10:19 left - CP3 3-pointer! Houston up 78-75.

10:56 left - Gerald Green hits a 3! Rockets up 76-75.

11:20 left - Steph Curry answers with a 3. Warriors lead 75-71.

11:32 left - CP3 helps Houston take back the lead 73-72.

THIRD QUARTER

27 seconds left - Clint Capela makes 1 of 2 free throws to put Houston within 1, 72-71 going into the 4th quarter.

End of 3rd:#Rockets 71 l Warriors 72 pic.twitter.com/mkLsJ6g7sH — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

36 seconds left - Kevin Durant again gives Golden State the lead, 72-70.

45 seconds left - Chris Paul ties the game at 70 with two made free throws.

1:06 left - Kevin Durant helps the Warriors pull ahead 70-68.

2:02 left - Kevin Durant's two made free throws ties the game at 68.

2:23 left - Eric Gordon stepback! Rockets take the lead 68-66.

4 minutes left - Eric Gordon 3 ties the game at 66!

4:48 left - Steph Curry answers with a score, Warriors lead 64-63.

5 minutes left - Eric Gordon hits both of his free throws to take the lead, 63-62.

5:21 left - James Harden puts the Rockets within 1 with tow made free throws. Rockets trail 62-61.

6:15 left - Klay Thompson ties it up at 59.

6:29 left - CP3 with another 3! Rockets take back the lead 59-57.

7:26 left - Klay Thompson's 3 puts Golden State back up 57-56.

8:25 left - CP3 hits a 3! Rockets up 56-54.

8:42 left - Draymond Green's dunk gives Golden State the lead 54-53.

8:51 left - Clint Capela hits a free throw to tack back the lead 53-52.

9:16 left - Kevin Durant hits a 3. Game tied at 52.

9:43 left - CP3 with the stepback jumper to take back the lead for Houston 52-49.

🔥 pic.twitter.com/vFp8XH8EZm — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

10:05 left - Clint Capela ties it up at 49!

10:29 left - A Kevon Looney dunk gives Golden State the lead 49-47.

11:04 left - James Harden ties the game at 47 with two made free throws.

11:46 left - Golden State opens up scoring in the third quarter thanks to Klay Thompson. Warriors take a 47-45 lead.

9 p.m. - Check out who's courtside! Justin Timberlake, who plays two shows at the Toyota Center this week, Texans star J.J. Watt and his girlfriend, Dash star Kealia Ohai.

SECOND QUARTER

24 seconds left - Kevin Durant and Draymond Green hit free throws to tie the game up at 45 going into halftime.

1:55 left - Draymond Green makes two free throws. Golden State still trails 45-42.

2:12 left - Kevin Durant 3. Warriors still trail 45-40.

Capela Block Party ✋ pic.twitter.com/cjIBhd2OFi — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

3:15 left - After several back and forth shots, James Harden scores to extend Houston's lead to 44-37.

5:32 left - Klay Thompson answers with a score for Golden State. Rockets still up 38-30.

5:56 left - Another PJ Tucker 3! Houston leads 38-28.

7:10 left - Eric Gordon with the 3! Houston up 35-26. Timeout called.

7:38 left - Klay Thompson answers with his own layup. Rockets up 32-26.

7:43 left - Eric Gordon with the driving layup. Houston up 32-24.

Eric Gordon with fullback-like attack mode — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 25, 2018

10:38 left - Steph Curry answers with a 3. Warriors still trail 28-20.

10:49 left - James Harden dunk! Houston up 28-17.

11:28 left - PJ Tucker hits a 3! Houston still up 26-17.

FIRST QUARTER

28 seconds left - Chris Paul hits two free throws. Houston goes into the 2nd quarter with a 23-17 lead.

35 seconds left - Kevin Durant hits a 3. Rockets still lead 21-17.

3:02 left - Gerald Green with another 3! Rockets up 19-8.

3:37 left - Now Gerald Green with the 3! Houston leads 16-8.

5:14 left - Trevor Ariza three! Rockets lead 13-8.

5:31 left - Draymond Green scores for Golden State. Rockets up 10-8. Timeout called.

6:42 left - Another Clint Capela dunk! Houston up 10-6.

7:30 left - Kevin Durant hits back-to-back shots. Houston still leads 8-6.

8:42 left - Clint Capela again! Rockets up 8-2.

8:50 left - Kevin Durant puts the Warriors on the board. Rockets still lead 6-2.

9:12 left - Clint Capela again! Rockets lead 6-0.

10:09 left - Clint Capela layup! Rockets up 4-0.

11 minutes left - James Harden is the first to score! Rockets up 2-0.

8 p.m. - When James Harden tells you to rep Houston...

7:45 p.m. - The Houston Rockets honor the victims of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Photos: Rockets honor Santa Fe shooting victims before Game 5 vs. Warriors

.@trvisXX with a message to the Santa Fe High School seniors attending tonight's game. #SantaFeStrong pic.twitter.com/R9bjoyXYcf — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

7 p.m. - Here's the first look at the Santa Fe High School patches the Rockets will wear on their jerseys tonight.

The #Rockets will wear a jersey patch in honor of Santa Fe High School tonight. #SantaFeStrong pic.twitter.com/mPfbpMvxzs — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 24, 2018

6:34 p.m. - The Rockets are in the building!

5:50 p.m. - Fans have started arriving at the Rockets Lift-Off Party on the plaza prior to the game.

Congratulations, James Harden! He has been named to the All-NBA First Team for the second-consecutive year.

RT to congratulate @JHarden13 on being unanimously selected to the 2017-18 All-NBA First Team! 🚀



📝 » https://t.co/yzmesM862U pic.twitter.com/zpwE2DVzND — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 24, 2018

Be mindful of road closures around the Toyota Center before and during the game.

Road closures around @ToyotaCenter will be implemented due to the Western Conference Finals.



🚧 Road closures & alternate routes ⤵️https://t.co/WRY3JOCNgo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 24, 2018

Thursday night's game is also significant as the senior students from Santa Fe High School will be on hand.

The Rockets and Fertitta family will host the Santa Fe Senior Class, First Responders, & Santa Fe ISD at Game 5.



The Santa Fe High School Choir will perform the National Anthem.#Rockets will be wearing a jersey patch in honor of Santa Fe High School. pic.twitter.com/9rnFBeeA5C — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 23, 2018

Don't forget to show up early for the Lift-Off Party.

Don’t miss the @BudweiserUSA​ Lift-Off Party TOMORROW before Game 5!



🎶 Headlining: The Bayou City Brass Band & Rockets Entertainers



📍 @ToyotaCenter (LaBranch St. Entrance)

⏰ 5:30PM Party Starts

🚪 6:00PM Doors Open

🍺 6:00PM Happy Hour

🏀 8:00PM Tip-Off pic.twitter.com/mofLCRz5EF — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 23, 2018

Latest updates leading up to and during Game 5:

Some "strong" swag to sport for Game 5.

All fans attending Game 5 will receive this #Rockets Houston Strong Playoff Tee courtesy of @LandrysInc! 🤘💪 pic.twitter.com/BVspPxpTun — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 24, 2018

Houston, we can top that right?

They’re known as one of the loudest crowds in the NBA. I used my decibel meter to measure @warriors fans in Games 3 & 4 vs. @HoustonRockets. So, how loud are they? https://t.co/gYGVz8uqau #khou11 pic.twitter.com/O3vPeel8dU — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 24, 2018

Who do you got in Game 5?

POLL: Who will win tonight's pivotal Game 5 of the #WesternConferenceFinals? #RunAsOne — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 24, 2018

