OAKLAND, Calif. - The Rockets jumped out to an early lead against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

Eric Gordon, who started in place of the injured Chris Paul, started Houston off by making his first three buckets - two of them 3s and another a fast break layup on a Golden State turnover.

Houston took a 39-22 lead at the end of the first quarter

Golden State went into Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on the brink of elimination. The defending champions trail Houston three games to two after consecutive wins by the Rockets.

Saturday night's game takes place on the Warriors' home court, where they have only lost once in their last 17 playoff games.

Houston is without star guard Chris Paul because of a strained hamstring. Paul was injured in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's victory that gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Eric Gordon started in Paul's place. He started 30 games this season while Paul and James Harden dealt with injuries.

