HOUSTON (AP) - Luke Kennard scored 22 points, Derrick Rose added 20 off the bench and the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 115-107.

The Pistons didn't trail in the last two quarters and were up by double figures for most of the second half. James Harden led the Rockets with 39 points after two straight 50-point games, but it wasn't enough to keep Houston's winning streak going on a night Russell Westbrook sat out to rest.

Harden played 38 1/2 minutes, but was taken out with 1:23 left and didn't return.

