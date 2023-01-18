'Trash' | John Wall sounds off on his time with the Houston Rockets

During an appearance on the "Run Your Race" podcast, Wall discussed his time with the organization and some of the young players still on the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall decided he wasn't going to hold back about his 19 months with the Houston Rockets.

During an appearance on the "Run Your Race" podcast, Wall unleashed on the entire organization and some of the young players still on the team.

He claimed the Rockets aren't doing their job developing the younger players including Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and KJ Martin.

"This s--- y'all getting away with over here, you go to any other team, you'll be out of the f------ league," Wall said. "You wouldn't play. I tried explaining that to them because they think it's sweet."

Wall also said his Rockets experience wasn't exactly what he imagined.

"Trash," Wall said. "Beyond trash. I'm going there thinking James (Harden) is going to be there, but he already wants out."

KHOU 11 reached out to the Rockets for a response to Wall's comments but did not hear back.

Since the Rockets currently have the worst record in the NBA, the losses could lead to more high draft picks, including a shot at prized prospect Victor Wembanyama. Wall has a point because if Houston's top prospects don't pan out, all the losing over the last few years will be a waste.

In December 2020, Wall was sent to Houston as part of the Russell Westbrook trade with the Wizards. He eventually played in 40 games during the 2020-21 season before Wall and the Rockets mutually agreed to a buyout.