HOUSTON — Houston Rockets guard James Harden suffered an injury to both eyes Tuesday in the first quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Harden returned to the game in the second quarter and finished with 29 points in the Rockets’ 115-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The image of Harden’s visibly red eyes quickly made the rounds on social media.

Twitter did not pass up on the opportunity to share memes making several comparisons, including those to “Avengers.”

There were also references to “Game of Thrones” and Mortal Kombat.

Of course, there’s the obvious parallel: Harden as a pirate.

And then there were jokes…

Down 0-2 in the series, Harden and the Rockets face the Warriors Saturday in Game 3.

