Soon-to-be league MVP James Harden on Wednesday night became the latest NBA player to have a tense interaction with a fan.

During Game 2 of his Houston Rockets' Western Conference semifinal series with the Utah Jazz, Harden was caught on video slapping away a phone that was being held by a fan who was heckling him.

In a video posted on Facebook by a Jazz fan, the fan can be heard saying, "You're still the worst flopper in the NBA" as Harden emerges from the Toyota Center tunnel. Harden then stares directly at the fan and reaches out and hits his phone before continuing to the court.

WATCH: James Harden slaps away phone of Utah Jazz fan who was heckling him

This didn't appear to be the only incident between the two during last night's game, either.

As the Rockets went back to the locker room at halftime, Harden lunged at a fan who was recording him and yelling in his face. The fan, who appeared to be the same one from the incident with the phone, was then pushed away by Rockets center Nene before being approached by arena security.

time to start tossing these ppl out — LJ (@KickbaccJay) May 3, 2018

The incidents come four days after Russell Westbrook had multiple heated exchangeswith Jazz fans in his Oklahoma City Thunder's first-round series loss.

Westbrook, who was captured swiping in the direction of one fan and shouting expletives in the direction of another during Game 6 in Utah, had some strong words for Jazz fans afterward.

"I don't confront fans, fans confront me," Westbrook said. "Here in Utah, man, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players here with these fans. It's truly disrespectful. (They) talk about your families, your kids. It's just a disrespect to the game and I think it's something that needs to be brought up.

"I'm tired of just going out and playing and letting fans say what the hell they want to say. I'm not with that. If I was on the street, they wouldn't just come up to me and say anything crazy, because I don't play that (expletive)."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM