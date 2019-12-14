James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last seven games. He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.

Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range.

